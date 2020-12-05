Salvation Army holds “Superhero Red Kettle Day”

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - You don’t have to be a superhero to give but you can meet a few superheroes while also giving to a good cause.
The Salvation Army had its Superhero Red Kettle Day at the Hobby Lobby in Hattiesburg on Saturday.
A local cosplay group helped with the annual event and featured notable characters such as Batman, Captain America, Wonder Woman and Spider-Man.
Wanda Hodge, who took on the role of Wonder Woman, said they enjoy seeing the eyes of the children light up when they see them.
“The kids love it, they just see us from across the parking lot and light up, they will run up to us and hug us and we’re happy to see them, we would love for you to bring your children out and have pictures with us,” Hodge said.
“It’s always fun for the kids, you can leave a little money in the Salvation Army kettle if you would like, and also you can donate to the Salvation Army online.”
The superheroes will be back at Hobby Lobby next Saturday, from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., with your favorite Star Wars characters also arriving later that afternoon.
Money raised from the event will go to the Salvation Army of Hattiesburg, to help those who are in need.
