Louisville breaks Poplarville’s heart - again

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Another trip to the Class 4A State Championship football game for Poplarville High School resulted in yet another heartbreak for the Hornets.
Jarvis Rush hauled in a 24-yard touchdown pass with 36 seconds to play, and Jaden Triplett scored on a second-effort, 2-point conversion run as Louisville High School claimed a 15-14 victory.
Saturday marked the 10th time Louisville (13-1) has been to a state championship final. The Wildcats have won all 10 times.
Poplarville (10-4) saw a 10-game winning streak snapped as the Hornets fell to 0-4 in state championship games, with all four losses coming since 2016.
Poplarville dropped its third consecutive final, including another loss to the Wildcats. Louisville dealt Poplarville a 25-20 loss in 2018.
Hudspeth, a junior quarterback, was named Most Valuable Player after throwing for 273 yards and the game-winning touchdown. He also had a 1-yard scoring run in the first half.
Sophomore Avon Jarvis scored on a 1-yard run and senior Greg Swann ripped off a 62-yard scoring run, both in the first half, in a game Poplarville never trailed until the final 30 seconds.
