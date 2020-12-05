Landrum’s Christmas Candlelight Tour kicks off

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Landrum’s Christmas Candlelight Tour has kicked off and the whole village is decorated for the occasion.
It features thousands of lights, Christmas music and a variety of food.
The event wrapped up at 8 p.m. on Saturday. But if you missed it, officials tell WDAM the candlelight tour will take place for two more Saturdays.
Event officials say this is a great way to bring the Laurel community together.
“This is tradition,” said Susan Landrum. “It kicks off our Christmas season and we love seeing families together that can spend time, make memories, and follow the 37-year tradition here at Landrum’s Homestead & Village.”
Landrum’s Homestead & Village is located at 1356 Hwy 15 South in Laurel.
