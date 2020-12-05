Kiwanis Club of the Pine Belt-Hattiesburg held annual Pancake Day Breakfast

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A tasty tradition continued in Hattiesburg on Saturday morning as the Kiwanis Club of the Pine Belt-Hattiesburg held their annual Pancake Day Breakfast.
The event was held at the Sigler Center on Conti Street, but due to COVID-19, it was take-out only. The pancakes were being served from 7 a.m. - 11 a.m. and tickets were $5 each and included sausage, milk and orange juice.
This is the group’s primary fundraiser for the year and all the money raised goes towards helping dozens of charitable organizations in the area.
President of the Kiwanis Club of the Pine Belt, Roger Smith, said it’s a thrill to be able to help others.
“A lot of times we have representatives come from those organizations to our club meetings, we donate the money to them and they are all very gracious for the donations that are made, and a lot of times it fills a void where they were short on funds from other donors and it feels good to know that we’re helping top off their funding tank,” Smith said.
The Kiwanis Club of the Pine Belt-Hattiesburg has been holding their Pancake Day Breakfast on the first Saturday in December since 1962.
