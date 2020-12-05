Hattiesburg mayor announces first slate for Police Citizen Review Board

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker announced the first slate of community members to serve on the Hattiesburg Police Citizen Review Board.
With approval from the Hattiesburg City Council, Barker announced the board on Friday, Dec. 4, as the board will serve as a liaison between the community and the Hattiesburg Police Department to focus on policies and procedures.
The board was created after being passed by council members at its Nov. 3 meeting, and it is made up of nine community members who represent the diversity - in race, age, gender, life experience and neighborhood - for the city of Hattiesburg.
“Over the summer, many honest conversations developed around the themes of social justice, accountability and the need to foster stronger relationships between law enforcement and the community. In Hattiesburg, many voices came together to turn dialogue into action,” said Barker.
Barker appointed eight members to the board while one member was picked by the Forrest County Branch of the NAACP, as outlined in the board’s enabling legislation.
Below is the list of members appointed to the Hattiesburg Police Citizen Review Board:
- Michelle Shinall: Appointed from Ward 1 - Assistant Director for Marketing & Campus Relations, USM Physical Plant
- Edward Hargrove, Jr.: Appointed from Ward 2 - General Manager, Pyro’s Fresh Fire Pizza
- John Chain: Appointed from Ward 3 - Owner, JW Chain Investments, LLC; JWC Marine, LLC; and Shoreline Marine Group, LLC
- Martha Allen: Appointed from Ward 4 - Executive Director, Extra Table
- Jennifer M. Garriga: Appointed from Ward 5 - Hearing Customer Service Specialist, Social Security Administration Office of Hearing Operations
- Rev. Arthur Siggers: Appointed from the faith-based community - Senior Pastor, Mt. Olive Baptist Church
- Sandra Silvain Sossa: Appointed from the business community - Human Resources Clerk, Mar-Jac Poultry
- Rusty Keyes: Appointed from the law enforcement and legal community - Chief of Police, University of Southern Mississippi Police Department
- Ken Chambers: Designee of the Forrest County Branch of the NAACP - Owner, Chambers & Associates, LLC.
The board will be responsible for providing feedback and recommendations to the Chief of Police in regards to claims of critical incidents, as well as provide perspective and feedback on procedures, training, programs and standards.
“I am grateful to all the individuals and organizations who had a part in shaping this Citizen Review Board, and I know the individuals whom I have appointed will serve our city with great care and concern,” Barker said. “This board has the potential to greatly enhance trust, mutual respect and innovation when it comes to our community’s approach to public safety, and I look forward to seeing all it will accomplish.”
The idea of the Police Citizen Review Board was brought to the council as a suggestion from Hattiesburg Police Chief Anthony Parker and the administration in July and was formed in early November.
