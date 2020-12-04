Wayne County High School switching back to online classes

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Wayne County School District officials have made the decision to switch the high school back to virtual learning by using online classes until the end of the year.
The rise in COVID-19 cases and the need to quarantine those who came into contact with individuals testing positive for the virus prompted them in making the decision.
Students in grades K-8 classes will switch to a hybrid schedule where kids in Group A will meet on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and Group B will meet on Tuesday and Wednesday. They will then switch dates the following week.
School Superintendent Tommy Branch said he understands the frustration involved with making the decision, but he feels it was the right thing to do.
“Parents, I know this has been really tough,” Branch said. “I know the short notice is hard, but we let you know just as soon as we can get our clearance to let everyone know. But I know it is an inconvenience for everyone, and we want them here. We want to be able to educate them, but again, our first priority is keeping them safe and we have to move when this virus moves and make the best decisions we can at the time.”
The decision was also made to suspend all sporting activities until Jan. 5.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.