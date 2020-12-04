Wayne County High School switching back to online classes

“Parents, I know this has been really tough,” Branch said. “I know the short notice is hard, but we let you know just as soon as we can get our clearance to let everyone know. But I know it is an inconvenience for everyone, and we want them here. We want to be able to educate them, but again, our first priority is keeping them safe and we have to move when this virus moves and make the best decisions we can at the time.”