Veterinarian shares tips on how to keep pets warm as temperatures drop

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Nights are getting chillier and a local veterinarian is sharing tips on how you can keep your pets warm.
“Food and water is always important,” said Dr. John Mayfield III with Animal Medical Center. “They’ve got to be nice and hydrated. They’ve got to be breaking down the food to create energy, which creates heat.”
Mayfield says if you can’t bring animals inside your home, be sure to put down pine straw or old clothing for them to lay down on.
“It creates a barrier between the cold ground and and that animal, which traps heat,” Mayfield said. “Anytime you can get off of the ground, it helps.”
Mayfield also says sweaters could be another good way of keeping pets warm.
“As far as sweaters and clothing and things like that, I mean they’ve got to help,” Mayfield said. “I know they help me, so I’ll assume they’ll help them as well.”
Mayfield says thankfully, hypothermia in pets is not very common in the Pine Belt.
“Unless the animal is sick or debilitated, we don’t really see cases for hypothermia,” Mayfield said. “Around here, summers are brutal, so hyperthermia or heat exhaustion is a big one.”
If your pet does get sick due to the cold, you’re encouraged to take it to an animal care center.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.