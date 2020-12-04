Teen accused of stealing car during armed robbery in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A teen was arrested after allegedly stealing a car late Thursday night in the Hub City.
Hattiesburg police responded to the report of an armed robbery on Lincoln Road around 10 p.m. and learned a Dodge Charger and cell phone had been taken from the victim.
HPD spokesman Ryan Moore said the Dodge was found a short time later crashed in a ditch near Bonhomie Road and Country Club Road.
Moore said the 15-year-old suspect tried to run from the scene but was captured and taken into custody.
The teen was charged with grand larceny auto and armed robbery and booked into the Forrest County Jail, Moore said.
According to police, the robbery was not random and happened during a “predetermined meet-up” between the suspect and victim.
