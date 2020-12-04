Sun returns in the afternoon Friday

We’re starting off this morning with cloudy skies and temps in the upper 40s.
Skies will be cloudy this morning with the sun returning late this afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-50s this afternoon. Temperatures will fall into the mid-40s this evening. Lows tonight will bottom out in the mid-30s.
Tomorrow will be dry and sunny with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy on Sunday as highs top out into the upper 50s.
Next week is looking dry with sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 50s to begin the week. We’ll eventually warm up into the mid-60s by the middle to late part of next week.
