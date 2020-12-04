Seven Hattiesburg police, fire employees test positive for COVID-19

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Hattiesburg announced seven new positive cases of COVID-19 in its workforce Friday, bringing the total number of cases among the city’s workforce to 67 since March.
Four of the cases are employees of the Hattiesburg Fire Department and the other three are employees of the Hattiesburg Police Department.
Two employees of the Hattiesburg Fire Department learned of their positive tests on Tuesday. Both employees’ last day at work was Sunday. The city has traced three direct exposures from these two cases.
Another two employees of the fire department learned of positive test results on Wednesday. One of the employee’s last day at work was Tuesday and the other had last been at work on Wednesday. Two direct exposures were traced from these two cases.
An employee of the Hattiesburg Police Department also learned of a positive test on Wednesday. The employee was last at work Wednesday. Eleven direct exposures have been traced to this employee.
A second HPD employee learned of a positive test result on Thursday after last being at work on Wednesday. Four direct exposures were linked to this employee.
Another police department employee learned of positive test results Friday. The employee’s last day at work was Thursday. Six direct exposures have been linked to this employee.
Employees who had direct or indirect exposure to these cases have been notified and tests scheduled for them. Testing is also available to any employee without direct or indirect exposure.
