Sertoma Club of Laurel holds its annual Christmas parade

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The streets of Laurel were lined with people on Friday night as the Sertoma Club of Laurel held ITS annual Christmas parade.
It included marching bands from area schools, floats, emergency vehicles and others, all decked out in festive holiday trimmings.
Much to the thrill of all the small children who were there, Santa Claus was also in the procession, waving as he walked by.
The theme for this year’s parade was “Light Shining Through Darkness,” an encouraging note to end the 2020 year.
Several reactions from both participants in the parade and onlookers described the night as filled with fun, excitement and joy.
“I do this because I really enjoy it and it makes me happy,” said one member of a marching band, as she was lining up with others in her group.
“We just wish everybody in Jones County a Merry Christmas, Happy New Year,” Beat 2 Supervisor Larry Dykes remarked while sitting in a truck filled with other supervisors driving in the parade.
“Our girls are in the South Jones band, marching in the band so we’re out here in the cold supporting them,” beamed one proud parent standing with his wife as they were watching their daughters go by.
The Sertoma Club of Laurel has been in operation for over 100 years and uses the money raised during events like this to help those with speech and hearing impairments.
