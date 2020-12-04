Saul wins Jones County Justice Court runoff by one vote

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - After more than a week of waiting, there is a winner in the runoff for District 2 Jones County Justice Court judge.
The Jones County Circuit Clerk’s office named Sonny Saul the winner by one vote on Friday evening.
Saul held a four-vote lead over Noel A. Rogers on the night of the Nov. 24 runoff with around 10 mail-in absentee ballots that had not been received yet by the Circuit Clerk’s office.
The deadline for the circuit clerk’s office to receive those ballots passed at 5 p.m. Thursday.
After counting them on Thursday night, the two candidates were tied at 547 votes each, with one ballot under review.
Jones County Circuit Clerk Concetta Brooks said her office reached out to the Mississippi Attorney General’s office for an opinion on whether that tie-breaking ballot should be counted under Mississippi law.
On Friday evening, Brooks said the election commission had accepted the ballot for Saul, giving him a one-vote win.
If the vote had not been counted, the candidates would have had to draw straws to determine a winner.
The District 2 seat was vacated in July after Gov. Tate Reeves appointed Judge Billie Graham to the 19th Chancery Court District.
The Jones County Board of Supervisors then appointed Rogers to serve as interim justice court judge until the special election could be held.
In the special election, Saul led a field of four candidates with 34% of the vote, with Rogers trailing at almost 30%.
Saul was in law enforcement for more than 30 years, with 25 of those serving with the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
