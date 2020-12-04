Record-high 2,480 new COVID-19 cases confirmed, 37 additional deaths reported

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports another record-high number of new COVID-19 cases, raising the state’s total case number to over 161,500.
MSDH reported 2,480 COVID-19 cases and 37 additional deaths on Friday, bringing the state total to 161,516 cases and 3,916 deaths.
Three deaths were reported from the Pine Belt as each Covington, Greene and Perry counties had one COVID-19 related death. Jefferson Davis County also reported a death that took place on either Nov. 10 or Nov. 29.
Positive test results may have been made during the past several days and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more.
In the 10 Pine Belt counties, 17,827 COVID-19 cases and 431 deaths have been reported:
- Covington: 1,376 cases, 42 deaths
- Forrest: 4,055 cases, 87 deaths
- Greene: 660 cases, 23 deaths
- Jasper: 900 cases, 23 deaths
- Jefferson Davis: 608 cases, 18 deaths
- Jones: 3,885 cases, 89 deaths
- Lamar: 3,103 cases, 50 deaths
- Marion: 1,265 cases, 48 deaths
- Perry: 701 cases, 27 deaths
- Wayne: 1,274 cases, 24 deaths
MSDH also is reporting over 128,746 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
Health officials said patients must have symptoms of COVID-19, which include a fever of 100.4 and severe cough or chest pain, to be tested. Anyone wanting to be tested should call ahead to make arrangements first.
To date, more than 1.36 million people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.