Pittman leads Magee past Noxubee County, 49-26, in Class 3A title game

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) -Magee’s “Mr. Magic” turned in another mesmerizing performance in the final act of his high school career.
Magee High School quarterback Chandler Pittman, was named Most Valuable Player after accounting for 350 yards and five touchdowns rushing and passing Friday to lead the Trojans to a 49-26 victory over Noxubee County High School in the Class 3A state football championship at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Pittman passed for 158 yards and three touchdowns, with two scoring passes going to Kyerston Tucker and the other to Xavier Franks
Pittman also rushed for 187 yards, including scoring runs of 8 yards and 3 yards.
Magee (12-0) polished off an unbeaten season by winning its first state crown since 2000.
