Oak Grove stuns Oxford in last seconds of Class 6A state championship football game

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Oak Grove High School junior quarterback Kabe Barnett scored on a 10-yard run with 7.1 seconds to play and then threw a 2-point conversion pass to junior tight end Trayvon Moore to give the Warriors a stunning, 29-28 victory over Oxford High School.
The Warriors (13-0) avenged a loss to the Chargers in the 2019 Class 6A state finals by winning Oak Grove’s second-ever state football championship.
Like last year’s final, the Chargers (12-1) appeared to have seized the game’s momentum in the second half.
Oxford twice led by a touchdown, only to see Oak Grove come back before the best crowd of the day at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Sophomore cornerback Jaylen Aborom’s 16-yard interception return tied the game 21-21 with 6:15 to play.
Oxford took a 28-21 lead on Alec Vaughn’s 13-yard pass to Michael Harvey with 3:52 to play.
That gave Barnett and the Warriors enough time to maneuver themselves into position, and Barnett scored on Oak Grove’s last chance, a fourth-down play with 7.1 seconds to play.
After three timeouts, Oak Grove indeed went for the win, and Barnett found Moore with the game-winning conversion.
Moore was named the game’s Most Valuable Player.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.