Oak Grove stuns Oxford in last seconds of Class 6A state championship football game

Oak Grove stuns Oxford in last seconds of Class 6A state championship football game
By Tim Doherty | December 4, 2020 at 10:11 PM CST - Updated December 4 at 10:40 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Oak Grove High School junior quarterback Kabe Barnett scored on a 10-yard run with 7.1 seconds to play and then threw a 2-point conversion pass to junior tight end Trayvon Moore to give the Warriors a stunning, 29-28 victory over Oxford High School.

The Warriors (13-0) avenged a loss to the Chargers in the 2019 Class 6A state finals by winning Oak Grove’s second-ever state football championship.

Like last year’s final, the Chargers (12-1) appeared to have seized the game’s momentum in the second half.

Oxford twice led by a touchdown, only to see Oak Grove come back before the best crowd of the day at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Sophomore cornerback Jaylen Aborom’s 16-yard interception return tied the game 21-21 with 6:15 to play.

Oxford took a 28-21 lead on Alec Vaughn’s 13-yard pass to Michael Harvey with 3:52 to play.

That gave Barnett and the Warriors enough time to maneuver themselves into position, and Barnett scored on Oak Grove’s last chance, a fourth-down play with 7.1 seconds to play.

After three timeouts, Oak Grove indeed went for the win, and Barnett found Moore with the game-winning conversion.

Moore was named the game’s Most Valuable Player.

Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.