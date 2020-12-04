Mississippi’s congressional delegation urges President Trump to sign declaration on Hurricane Zeta

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi’s congressional delegation has sent a letter to President Trump urging him to approve Governor Tate Reeves’ request for a major disaster declaration for Hurricane Zeta.
Mississippi Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith and Congressmen Bennie Thompson, Steven Palazzo, Trent Kelly and Michael Guest say the damage from the October 28 storm has put an additional strain on the state’s emergency response capability in the midst of the coronavrius pandemic.
They say that warrants a federal response.
Initial damage reports indicate two confirmed deaths in the state and at least 135 injuries. The state has also reported at least $79 million in damage to public infrastructure and $10 million in damage to homes and businesses.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.