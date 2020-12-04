Mississippi Attorney General issues warning about medical marijuana scams

Questions coming in about pre-registration for medical marijuana cards

By Maggie Wade | December 3, 2020 at 10:27 PM CST - Updated December 4 at 10:54 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch is warning people in this state about possible medical marijuana scams.

The AG's office says they are receiving questions about ads making claims about medical marijuana in Mississippi.
The AG’s office says since passage of Initiative 65 last month, they have received questions about ads claiming to offer pre-registration for medical marijuana cards.

The Mississippi Department of Health has not issued any regulations for Initiative 65 so far, and has not licensed any providers.

Fitch is urging Mississippians to watch out for any promises to jump you to the head of the line for access to medical marijuana. She says it is too early for any company to offer that guarantee.

