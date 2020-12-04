MHSAA State Football Championships to air on WDAM Bounce

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The 2020 MHSAA State Football Championships are set and WDAM will have coverage of all the games this weekend.
Coverage of this year’s championship games will be shown on Bounce TV as games are scheduled to happen Friday and Saturday at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Below is a listing of channel numbers on cable and satellite providers that include Bounce TV:
- Cable/Antenna - Channel 7.3
- Comcast - Channel 216
Six high schools from the Pine Belt will be represented by their football teams at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson this weekend in championship play as Magee, Lumberton and Oak Grove high schools will play Friday, and Poplarville, Taylorsville and West Jones are set to play on Saturday.
Here is the scheduled list of games on tap for this weekend’s state championships:
Friday
- 11 a.m. - Class 3A: Noxubee County High School vs. Magee High School
- 3 p.m. - Class 1A: Biggersville High School vs. Lumberton High School
- 7 p.m. - Class 6A: Oxford High School vs. Oak Grove High School
Saturday
- 11 a.m. - Class 4A: Louisville High School vs. Poplarville High School
- 3 p.m. - Class 2A: Calhoun City High School vs. Taylorsville High School
- 7 p.m. - Class 5A: West Point High School vs. West Jones High School
For a more in-depth preview of this year’s state football championships, click the link below:
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.