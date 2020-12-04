Man charged in Jones County stabbing

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department has charged a suspect in a stabbing that seriously injured a man.
Timothy Meadows, 24, was taken into custody on a warrant for aggravated assault in Wayne County Thursday night. He has since been transferred to the Jones County Jail and charged with aggravated assault.
Meadows is accused of stabbing a man multiple times on Pine Drive in the Glade community Monday night.
According to the sheriff’s office, the victim was seriously injured and hospitalized at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel.
