Lumberton knocks off Biggersville in thriller to win 1A State Championship

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - After falling to Nanih Waiya in the 1A state title game a year ago, Friday was a day of redemption for the Lumberton High School football team.
The Panthers captured the Class 1A crown with a thrilling 20-14 win over the Biggersville Lions in Jackson.
It was the Panthers’ first football title since 2010 and the first with head coach Zach Jones leading the program.
Lumberton led the Lions 14-0 at halftime, but Biggersville fired back with scores in the third and fourth quarter to tie the game with less than a minute left to play.
Lumberton then took a six-point lead with a booming 42-yard touchdown pass and catch to seal the championship win.
