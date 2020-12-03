USM to offer more in-person learning, social opportunities in 2021

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi has announced updated plans for its spring 2021 semester that include more in-person offerings for classes and campus activities.
The university said it’s applying some of the lessons it learned dealing with COVID-19 in 2020 to develop strategies to keep students and faculty safe while also offering learning and social opportunities to keep students engaged.
During the spring semester, USM will offer more face-to-face and “synchronous” online learning opportunities.
The “synchronous” online learning approach will allow instructors to teach classes in real time and give them a chance to engage directly with students as the class is happening.
“Based on course data and feedback from students and instructors this fall, we were able to identify strategic areas to expand our options for in-person and synchronous online courses,” said Dr. Amy Chasteen, Executive Vice Provost for Academic Affairs. “Our dual focus has been on student success and on-campus safety, and what we learned during fall 2020 allows us to grow the opportunities for real-time interactions between faculty and students in ways that can make a difference for students in spring 2021.”
The university will also allow additional on-campus student activities and residence life programs in the spring.
“This fall we worked hard to identify ways we can have more activities on campus in a safe manner,” said Dr. Dee Dee Anderson, Vice President for Student Affairs. “We want to make sure our students can stay connected and continue to learn while they are staying healthy, and we hope offering additional options for in-person activities will make a big difference in enhancing the student experience while we continue to navigate this pandemic.”
Student Health Services at Moffitt Health Center will continue to offer COVID-19 testing, while the medical staff will help university officials develop health and safety protocols in line with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Spring 2021 classes at USM are set to begin Jan. 20.
