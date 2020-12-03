Tough to get there, tougher to win

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) _ Taylorsville High School will be playing for a state football championship for the fourth consecutive year this weekend in Jackson, looking to not only defend its Class 2A crown, but pick up a third title in over that stretch.
But Tartars coach Mitch Evans said his team will be taking nothing for granted when it faces Calhoun City High School at 3 p.m. Saturday at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.
“In early August, nobody really knew if we were gonna get to play at all, so for us to be able to make it to December and still have a chance to be playing is very exciting for us,” Evans said.
Taylorsville (11-1) will be one of the six teams with Pine Belt connections coming out of the South to take part in the two-day, six-game donnybrook.
Three games will be played Friday, with three more set for Saturday. Kickoff times are set at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Just to be one of the final teams in the hunt is an accomplishment. Not only did teams have to qualify for postseason play based on the regular season, but each rung of the playoff ladder is designed to offer tougher and tougher competition as teams advance.
And this season offered an unforeseen, and frankly, an unwelcome wrinkle, with the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic lurking not only at every game, but at every practice, every weight room workout, every day away from the field.
Some schools were forced to postpone, reschedule or even forfeit games. Some schools chose not to play, period. The season itself was pushed back, slicing games from the front-end of a schedule that for a stretch was no certainty to be played at all.
The teams in Jackson this weekend not only succeeded, but persevered.
Oak Grove (12-0) has run the table thus far, earning a spot in the Class 6A title game for a third consecutive season.
“Look, we’ve got some great kids,” Oak Grove coach Drew Causey said. “Great kids, great coaches, who worked their tails off. I know everybody wants to break it down as family, but I truly believe that’s true with our football team
“These kids just love each other and all the (COVID-19-realted) stuff that we’ve had to deal with since June 1, I couldn’t be prouder of them.”
The 12 teams in Jackson, six from the South and six from the North from each of the Mississippi High School Activities Association’s six classifications, theoretically should pit the best _ or in some cases, the hottest _ teams against one another.
For example, Oak Grove will meet defending Class 6A state champion Oxford High School (12-0), which carries a 25-game winning streak into Friday’s 7 p.m. title game. One of those wins was in the 2019 finale against Oak Grove.
Each one of the dozen teams in Jackson will come into the finals with varying pedigrees.
North champion West Point High School (9-3), is the four-time defending Class 5A state champion. The Green Wave has 11 state crowns in its trophy room.
Another North titlist, Class 4A Louisville High School (13-1), is one year removed from its ninth state title.
Taylorsville has won seven championships to lead the South’s contingent.
The North’s Noxubee County High School (9-1) sports five titles and will face off in Class 3A against Magee High School (11-0), which has won four titles but is making its first trip to state since 2000.
Like Magee, Lumberton High School (11-1) boasts four titles and is back in the championship game for the second year in a row and third time in five seasons.
Calhoun City owns two state trophies, while Oak Grove and Oxford each have one title apiece, Poplarville (10-3), West Jones (12-2) and Biggersville (11-0) high schools are seeking their first championships.
Experience and tradition can help.
West Jones finally gained sight of the promised land in 2018, but could not cross over, one of West Point’s victims in the Green Wave’s recent run of success.
Many of the Mustangs headed to Jackson to take on the Green Wave again at 7 p.m. Saturday, were sophomores who remember the sting of that loss.
“I think the biggest difference between 2018 and this year, was in 2018 we were so excited to get over the hump and get to this week, that this week was more of a celebration,” West Jones coach Scott Pierson said. “I hate to admit that now, but looking back on it, it was.
“We were so excited to get there that the whole week we worked to get better, but at the same time it wasn’t a locked in, focused, let’s go win one. Having prepared for that whole week and getting kicked in the teeth, I think now they’re coming out here a lot more focused, a lot more locked in and realize we’ve got one more game. That matters.”
But even those who haven’t won a state title, or haven’t won recently, doesn’t mean they won’t be leaving Mississippi’s capital city with a championship trophy in hand.
“They’re going in with the same intention as we’re going in,” said Lumberton coach Zach Jones, who has led the Panthers to three South State titles in five years, but finished runner-up in 2016 and 2019.
“I can guarantee you, when they left Biggersville (Thursday) morning, they intend on winning the ballgame (Friday at 3 p.m.). But it’s just like when we pull out of Lumberton (Friday), we have intentions of winning the ballgame.”
And those that have been there, but haven’t won a title, that can be remedied over a 48-minute span of a game clock.
Poplarville, which will take on Louisville at 11 a.m. Saturday, is riding a 10-game winning streak into its third consecutive championship game. For the Hornets, Saturday will mark their fourth try at a state crown in five years and a rematch of the 2018 Class 4A championship game.
But as the old saying goes, you can’t win if you don’t try, and earning the opportunity to play for a championship is the first step.
Third-year Magee coach Teddy Dyess has covered the spectrum over his career.
Dyess took Lumberton to back-to-back state titles in 2004-05, and now has his Trojans playing for the school’s first one in two decades.
In between those stints, Dyess spent 11 years in Philadelphia, amassing a 115-28 record, including eight teams with 10 wins or more.
“We never got out of the third round,” Dyess said “We had some great teams and some great players, but at some points, something has to go your way in the playoffs and it never went our way.
“One key injury, one bad call, sometimes that’s all it takes. Like last week, in the playoffs, you’re going to have a 14-6 game, and what does a 14-6 game come down to? One play. You have to have things go your way, and we’ve had a year where everything has gone our way, and we hope it continues.”
Championship game schedule
Friday
- 11 a.m. _ Class 3A: Noxubee County High School (9-1) vs. Magee High School (11-0)
- 3 p.m. _ Class 1A: Biggersville High School (11-0) vs. Lumberton High School (11-1)
- 7 p.m. _ Class 6A: Oxford High School (12-0) vs. Oak Grove High School (12-0)
Saturday
- 11 a.m. _ Class 4A: Louisville High School (9-1) vs. Poplarville High School (10-3)
- 3 p.m. _ Class 2A: Calhoun City High School (10-2) vs. Taylorsville High School (11-1)
- 7 p.m. _ Class 5A West Point High School (9-3) vs. West Jones High School (12-2)
