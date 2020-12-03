Tim’s Two Cents podcast with USM assistant athletic director Jack Duggan

This week's episode pf Tim's Two Cents podcast will feature WDAM's Tim Doherty talking with University of Southern Mississippi assistant athletic director/communications Jack Duggan. (Source: WDAM)
By Tim Doherty | December 3, 2020 at 5:54 PM CST - Updated December 3 at 6:05 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, we sit down with Jack Duggan, assistant athletic director/communications for the University of Southern Mississippi.

Duggan is in his 13th year heading up USM’s sports information department, providing scores, statistics and stories about Golden Eagles’ contests and the student-athletes themselves.

Duggan talks about the hiring of new football coach Will Hall, the start of basketball season and the number of USM sports teams competing in the spring.

