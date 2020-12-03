Saul, Rogers tied in Jones Co. Justice Court runoff with ballot under review

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The runoff for District 2 Jones County Justice Court judge is now tied.
Sonny Saul and Noel A. Rogers are tied at 847 votes each with one ballot under review, according to Jones County Circuit Clerk Concetta Brooks.
The circuit clerk’s office has reached out to the Mississippi Attorney General’s office to get an opinion on if that potential tie-breaking ballot should be counted.
The deadline for the circuit clerk’s office to receive mail-in affidavit ballots passed on Thursday at 5 p.m. Ballots had to have been postmarked by the runoff date in order to be counted.
Brooks said she is hoping to hear back from the Attorney General’s office Friday morning.
If it is determined that the one remaining ballot should be counted, a winner will be announced. If it is decided it should not be counted, the candidates will draw straws to determine a winner, according to Brooks.
Saul led Rogers by four votes after the Nov. 24 runoff with a total of 849 votes. Around 10 mail-in affidavit ballots had not been returned to the circuit clerk’s office at that point.
After a recount and counting the mail-in ballots, the candidates were tied at 847, as of Thursday night.
The District 2 seat was vacated in July after Gov. Tate Reeves appointed Judge Billie Graham to the 19th Chancery Court District.
The Jones County Board of Supervisors then appointed Rogers to serve as interim justice court judge until the special election could be held.
In the Nov. 3 special election, Saul led a field of four candidates with 34% of the vote, with Rogers trailing at almost 30%.
