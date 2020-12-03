Rain moves in around lunchtime Thursday

We’re starting off this morning with cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-40s.
Skies will be cloudy this morning. Rain will move around lunchtime and will linger for the rest of the day and into this evening. Highs will be in the low 60s this afternoon. Temperatures will fall into the mid-50s this evening. Lows tonight will bottom out in the upper 40s.
Friday will start off with clouds before turning sunny in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-50s.
This weekend will be dry and sunny with highs in the mid-50s.
Next week will be a little warmer as tempers warm up into the low to mid-60s.
