Pay raises for Hattiesburg city employees go into effect

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg city employees in several departments will soon see pay increases reflected in their paychecks.
The pay raises were included in the city’s budget for the fiscal year 2021, which the City Council passed unanimously in September. It was the first balanced budget passed by the city in 10 years.
The raises went into effect for the pay period that began on Nov. 28 and will be reflected in workers’ Dec. 18 paychecks.
Departments that will see raises include Public Works, Parks & Recreation and the Water & Sewer Department, as well as sworn police and fire personnel.
Crew workers in Public Works and Parks & Recreation will see their minimum wage increased to $12 an hour, while the minimum wage for sanitation and transit drivers and shop mechanics in Public Works will increase to $15 an hour.
The minimum wage in the Water & Sewer Department will increase to $14 an hour.
Sworn police and fire personnel will receive their annual step raises, with pay scales based on longevity and education.
“Getting Hattiesburg back on a good financial foundation - completing five year’s worth of audits in 3.5 years, regaining our bond rating and passing a structurally balanced budget - was a high priority when we came into office in 2017,” Mayor Toby Barker said in a news release. “But, we also recognized that there needed to be a focus on investing in our employees and not just once, but continually moving the needle.”
Every budget adopted since 2017 has included pay raises for city employees.
“While we’ve not been able to do everything at once, I am proud of the significant steps we’ve made at working toward a system of pay increases that is equitable,” Barker said. “It’s also a way for us to show financial appreciation for the tireless work our employees put forth for the residents of Hattiesburg. Our vision is to see all of our employees earn a living wage, and we are committed to doing the steady, decisive work to build the financial capacity to do just that.”
Below is a breakdown of past pay raises included in city budgets provided by the city of Hattiesburg:
2019 - 2020 (Fiscal Year 2020)
- The minimum wage for the Water and Sewer Department increased to $13/hour.
- The minimum wage for sanitation and transit drivers in Public Works increased to $14/hour.
- The minimum wage for crew workers in Public Works increased to $11/hour.
2018 - 2019 (Fiscal Year 2019)
- Sworn police and fire personnel received a new round of step raises, spread over FY 2019 and FY 2020.
- The minimum wage for the Water and Sewer Department increased to $11/hour.
- The minimum wage for sanitation drivers in Public Works increased to $13/hour.
- The minimum wage for shop mechanics in Public Works increase to $14/hour.
- Code Enforcement officers received a $1,000 raise on their annual salary.
2017 - 2018 (Fiscal Year 2018)
- Pay raises were adopted based on longevity for employees in the departments of Water and Sewer, Public Works and Parks and Recreation
- 2-4 years: $0.25/hour
- 5-9 years: $0.50/hour
- 10-14 years: $0.75/hour
- 15-19 years: $1.00/hour
- 20-24 years: $1.25/hour
- 25+ years: $1.50/hour
- Code Enforcement officers received a $1,000 raise on their annual salary.
- Pay scales were adopted for sworn fire and police personnel based on longevity and education. This went into effect in April of 2018.
