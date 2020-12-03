MSDH reports over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases for second straight day

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports over 2,000 new COVID-19 for the second day in a row, raising the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state to over 159,000.
MSDH reported 2,168 COVID-19 cases and 28 additional deaths on Thursday, bringing the state total to 159,036 cases and 3,879 deaths.
Four deaths were reported from the Pine Belt as each Covington, Forrest, Jones and Marion counties had one COVID-19 related death.
Positive test results may have been made during the past several days and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more.
In the 10 Pine Belt counties, 17,553 COVID-19 cases and 427 deaths have been reported:
- Covington: 1,355 cases, 41 deaths
- Forrest: 4,001 cases, 87 deaths
- Greene: 630 cases, 22 deaths
- Jasper: 885 cases, 23 deaths
- Jefferson Davis: 602 cases, 17 deaths
- Jones: 3,821 cases, 89 deaths
- Lamar: 3,075 cases, 50 deaths
- Marion: 1,242cases, 48 deaths
- Perry: 693 cases, 26 deaths
- Wayne: 1,249 cases, 24 deaths
MSDH also is reporting over 128,746 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
Health officials said patients must have symptoms of COVID-19, which include a fever of 100.4 and severe cough or chest pain, to be tested. Anyone wanting to be tested should call ahead to make arrangements first.
To date, more than 1.36 million people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
