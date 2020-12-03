Local firefighters put out mobile home fire in Jones Co.

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Shady Grove and Sharon volunteer fire departments worked to put out a mobile home fire Wednesday night.
According to Jones County Fire Council spokesperson Dana Bumgardner, the two volunteer fire departments responded to the fire at 70 County Barn Road, Lot 1 at 8:22 p.m. when mobile home park owner, James Clark and his wife, reported the fire.
Clark reported that the home has been rented by Cherice Turner for the past several months. Turner lives at the home with her three children.
Firefighters found the single-wide mobile home with heavy smoke and flames coming out of the front window near the living room when they arrived at the scene and they quickly began to put out the fire.
The home took major damage but it remained structurally intact.
No one was home when the fire took place and no injuries were reported.
The Jones County Sheriff’s Office was also on the scene and will be investigating the fire.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.