Lights of the Wild set to open at Hattiesburg Zoo

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - This holiday season, with the support of Jones Companies, the Hattiesburg Zoo is gearing up for Lights of the Wild, a family Christmas-themed experience.
This unique, exotic lantern festival showcases the diversity of wildlife found around the world, while helping celebrate the season and usher in the New Year.
Handcrafted, colorful life-size animal lanterns lit with bright LED lights will be featured along with larger-than-life plants and various Christmas decorations.
The magical experience of Christmas will be on full display each night from 6:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.
Demetric Kelly, guest services manager for the Hattiesburg Zoo, says this is something for everyone.
“We are definitely wanting to make sure that we are bringing something special to the Hub City, especially during this time right now, just bring a lot of holiday cheer and give something for families to come out and enjoy in a safe way,” he said.
Tickets can be bought online, but due to capacity restrictions, the number being made available is limited and the public is encouraged to get them early in advance.
The price is $13 online and any unsold tickets will be available at the gate for $15. The price of admission will include unlimited rides on the train and carousel. Children under the age of 2 get in free.
The Safari Grill will be open with holiday treats and drinks available for purchase.
Lights of the Wild will be on dates listed:
- December 5th and 6th
- December 11th, 12th and 13th
- December 18th thru 23rd
- December 26th and 27th
For more information, please visit Hattiesburgzoo.com or visit their Facebook page.
