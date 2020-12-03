Lamar Co. man gets 40-year sentence for killing girlfriend in 2018

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Lamar County man received the maximum sentence Thursday for killing his girlfriend in 2018.
Ace Joe Mallard, 49, will spend the next four decades behind bars, without the possibility of parole, for the depraved heart murder of 37-year-old Tracey Brown.
According to District Attorney Hal Kittrell, Brown was shot and stabbed to death at her home on Meredith Circle in Sumrall on April 28, 2018.
After the killing, Mallard fled the state but was arrested later the same day by Florida Highway Patrol in Walton County.
Mallard has remained behind bars without bond at the Lamar County Jail since his extradition.
Circuit Court Judge Claiborne “Buddy” McDonald IV imposed the maximum sentence after hearing about the abuse Brown suffered at the hands of Mallard before she was killed.
Anthony Dillon Jr., Brown’s brother, described his sister as a loving and hardworking parent, sister and friend. He also detailed the affects domestic violence had on his sister and others he has known.
Dillon request Mallard receive the maximum sentence possible to set an example and bring awareness to domestic violence.
“Ms. Brown was clearly a wonderful human being who is missed by many,” said Kittrell. “Like Mr. Anthony Dillon Jr., we also hope that this case serves to warn potential domestic violence offenders of the consequences for taking the life of another and, at the same time, bring awareness to everyone that domestic violence should not be tolerated.”
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.