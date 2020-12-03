Jones County traffic enforcement periods result in arrests, citations

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department released the results of two recent traffic enforcement periods on Thursday.
The traffic safety saturation patrols and safety checkpoints were conducted from Sept. 26 to Oct. 23 and Oct. 24 and Nov. 20 and were funded by two grants from the Mississippi Office of Highway Safety.
“We have utilized overtime grant funding from the Mississippi Office of Highway Safety to conduct enhanced saturation patrols and safety checkpoints over these two 28-day work periods aimed specifically at taking impaired drivers off of our roadways and enforcing seatbelt and child safety seat/restraint device usage as well as enforcement of other State of Mississippi traffic safety laws,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said in a news release.
In addition to hundreds of citations issued, the enforcement periods results in the arrest of 10 wanted fugitives and an additional 16 felony arrests, according to Berlin.
The enforcement periods results included the following number of citations and arrests:
- No Insurance citations: 328
- Seatbelt citations: 233
- No Drivers License citations: 194
- Suspended Drivers License citations: 170
- Written Warning citations: 121
- Reckless/Careless Driving citations: 46
- Drug arrests: 41
- No Child Safety Seat citations: 40
- Felony Arrests: 16
- DUI Assist To Others: 15
- DUI Alcohol arrests: 13
- Fugitives Apprehended: 10
- DUI Other - Drugs: 7
- Child Endangerment DUI 1
The sheriff’s department plans to continue the enforcement efforts into the new year.
“Our goal is to increase driver and occupant safety on our roadways in Jones County and residents can expect to see deputies conducting saturation patrols and safety checkpoints throughout Fiscal Year 2021 which began on October 1st utilizing overtime grant funding awarded by the Mississippi Office of Highway Safety,” Berlin said.
