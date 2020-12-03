HPD arrest 3 on warrants, weapon charge Wednesday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police made efforts to arrest two suspects on active warrants Wednesday, along with arresting a man on a felony weapon charge.
According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, 42-year-old Sandra Fullen, of Petal, and 51-year-old Gyrone McSwain, of Hattiesburg, were arrested as they each had an active warrant through the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
Fullen was arrested around 1 p.m. near the intersection of 4th and West Street, while McSwain was arrested around the same time in the 300 block of East 5th Street.
A few hours later, officers arrested 43-year-old Myron Myers, of Hattiesburg, was arrested at the intersection of Edwards Street and U.S. Highway 49 around 3:30 p.m., and was charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
All three suspects were booked into the Forrest County Jail.
