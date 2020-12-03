Hattiesburg man wanted for eluding police

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are searching for a Hub City man wanted on a warrant for felony eluding law enforcement officers.
Mikaro Conley, 29, is accused of fleeing from police officers during a traffic stop at the intersection of Southern Avenue and Williams Street Thursday afternoon.
Police said Conley was driving a blue Nissan Altima at the time.
If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you are asked to contact Hattiesburg police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
