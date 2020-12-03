Hattiesburg Jaycees to go virtural for annual Christmas parade

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Jaycees have announced details on this year’s Christmas parade.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and concerns for the health and well-being of the community, the 70th Annual Christmas Parade will be Hattiesburg’s first-ever Virtual Shoebox Parade.
The theme for this year’s parade is “Hope for the Holidays, Unity in the Community,” as the Jaycees hope to inspire the community to give thanks to local heroes.
The shoebox parade format will offer the opportunity for families, friends and coworkers to come together to create “floats” and share the holiday spirit.
The Jaycees will premiere a video on Facebook Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at 6 p.m. that will show all the shoebox parade floats, and after the premiere, all of the floats will be displayed in various Downtown Hattiesburg store window fronts throughout the month of December for families to look at and enjoy.
If you are interested in sponsoring or be a part of the 70th Annual Christmas Shoebox Parade, contact the Hattiesburg Jaycees at (601) 336-0527 or hattiesburgjaycees@gmail.com
