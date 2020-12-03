Drive-Thru Santa Dash held at the Waynesboro library

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Although it’s not quite Christmas yet, a few lucky kids at the Waynesboro-Wayne County Library did get an early start.
A special Drive-Thru Santa Dash was held outside the library on Thursday, giving kids an opportunity to meet Santa Claus and get a few goodies from his helpers, which included bookmarks, T-shirts and candy canes.
Albert Busby, who took on the role of Santa, had this message for the children:
“Be good little boys and girls because Santa knows, and if Santa knows, then you’re going to come out alright on Christmas morning,” he said.
Normally, the library holds its annual holiday event indoors, but due to COVID-19, organizers decided to take the opportunity and make it a special drive-thru special occasion.
Partners with the library making it possible include the Mississippi Tobacco-Free Coalition, the Junior Auxiliary of Wayne County, Wayne County Excel by 5 and the Wayne County Extension Service.
Events like this are held by the Waynesboro-Wayne County Library to encourage community members to visit the library and help keep kids interested in reading.
Those who attended remained in their vehicles and those participating wore face masks for protection.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.