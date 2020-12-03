College football player arrested for rape of 11-year-old in Jefferson Co.

JEFFERSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department arrested a college football player accused of rape of an 11-year-old.
Deputies said a complaint was received from the child’s parents that she was allegedly sexually assaulted by 21-year-old La’Monte Kelly.
Kelly is a football player at Southwest MS Community College.
He is being held at the Pike County Jail. He is charged with statutory rape and his bond is set at $75,000.00.
Deputies said a hold has been placed on Kelly for Jefferson County, where he also faces the charge of solicitation of child pornography.
