College football player arrested for rape of 11-year-old in Jefferson Co.
21-year-old La’Monte Kelly (Source: Jefferson County Sheriff's Department)
By Justin Dixon | December 3, 2020 at 11:54 AM CST - Updated December 3 at 5:58 PM

JEFFERSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department arrested a college football player accused of rape of an 11-year-old.

Deputies said a complaint was received from the child’s parents that she was allegedly sexually assaulted by 21-year-old La’Monte Kelly.

Kelly is a football player at Southwest MS Community College.

He is being held at the Pike County Jail. He is charged with statutory rape and his bond is set at $75,000.00.

Deputies said a hold has been placed on Kelly for Jefferson County, where he also faces the charge of solicitation of child pornography.

