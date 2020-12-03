Cleanup continues after Moselle train derailment, tracks reopen

MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Crews have made progress cleaning up the wreckage from a Wednesday morning train derailment in Moselle, but there are still closures and work left to do.
The Norfolk Southern cargo train carrying vehicles, polyvinyl and acetone derailed near Hood Street between U.S. Highway 11 and Moselle Road around 5:20 a.m.
No one was injured, and hazmat crews assessed the area and confirmed the train’s cargo isn’t a threat.
Norfolk Southern spokesman Jeff DeGraff said crews worked through the night to clear the tracks, allowing trains to begin running again at 8 a.m. on Thursday.
“We spent the bulk of the 24 hours removing the derailed cars from the track, either putting them back on the track and moving them away from the site by train or just clearing them away from the track physically so that we could inspect and repair whatever damage was done to the track,” DeGraff said.
The company is investigating what caused the derailment.
“When incidents like this happen, our investigation kicks off immediately, simultaneously with the repair work that’s being done,” DeGraff said. “We collect evidence from the scene itself, whether it’s, you know, mechanical evidence or equipment or track itself, and we’ll also be downloading information from the train’s onboard computer to help us determine exactly what happened when the incident took place.”
But it will be weeks before the Federal Railroad Association can confirm a cause.
Crews will be working with heavy machinery to remove debris for several days.
If you can take an alternate route, you should try to avoid the area.
Part of Sellers Road remains closed as crews work to move enough debris and cars out of the way to get it opened as soon as possible.
