Changes announced for tree lighting ceremonies in Hattiesburg, Laurel

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Changes have been made to tree lighting events scheduled for Thursday night in Hattiesburg and Laurel.
The Laurel tree lighting, which was scheduled to happen at 5:30 p.m. in Pinehurst Park, has been canceled due to the possibility of rain.
While the tree lighting has been canceled, Laurel Main Street said musical entertainment will still be happening for those who want to come out.
The Hattiesburg tree lighting ceremony, which was schedule to happen in Town Square Park around 6:30 p.m., has been moved to a virtual only event because of COVID-19.
The city made the decision after Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs recommended Mississippians avoid all social gatherings to stem the spread of the virus.
“While this isn’t what we hoped for, we do believe it’s important for us to lead by example and follow the health guidelines issued by Dr. Dobbs and his team,” said Samantha McCain, Chief Communications Officer for the City of Hattiesburg. “We are grateful to still be able to share this cherished annual event with citizens virtually.”
You can watch the event starting at 6:30 p.m. by following this link: http://facebook.com/cityofhattiesburg.
