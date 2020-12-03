Aldersgate Mission receives new computer, courtesy of United Way

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Thanks to the Dollar General Literacy Grant, the Aldersgate Mission received new equipment for its computer room, courtesy of the United Way of Southeast Mississippi.
“We were able to receive $2,680 to support funding for new monitors, mice and a laptop for the program coordinator to be able to run its reading program that has been widely successful at the Briarfield community in Hattiesburg,” said Kari Lynn Besing, director of community impact at United Way of Southeast Mississippi.
The money is part of a more than $4 million grant that is given to hundreds of nonprofits each year to be used for education by Dollar General, which is why United Way chose the Aldersgate COMPASS Edgenuity Reading Program for the donation.
“They do their homework there,” Besing said. “They receive mentoring there, tutoring in other school areas. The COMPASS Enginuity Reading Program is just one facet of the after-school program. There, the students can go to the computer lab and work on independent reading skills.”
Besing says this grant just helps the organization further its mission in helping nonprofits in Southeast Miss.
“With these small grants that are able to help facilitate our organizations that we work with, it just allows us to be better partners and to allow for that capacity building aspect and not just being a funder,” Besing said.
The Aldersgate Mission strives to enhance the academic, social and spiritual development of the youth of the Briarfield community and is a ministry of Main Street United Methodist Church.
Since 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Grant has awarded more than $186 million to hundreds of nonprofits nationwide.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.