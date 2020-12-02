USM enacts COVID-19 measures for men’s basketball games

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ The University of Southern Mississippi has a number of new safety precautions in place at Reed Green Coliseum for the 2020-21 men’s basketball season, starting with Wednesday’s 7 pm. tip with William Carey
Conference USA has implemented capacity restrictions across all member schools, including UM that will restrict capacity in the coliseum to 1,200 fans each game.
- Additional measures that will be implemented on campus and in Reed Green will include:
- Digital/contactless ticketing will be the primary ticket delivery method, unless physical tickets are requested
- Hand sanitizer stations at entrances and throughout the entire arena
- Social distancing measures while in the concourses, concession stand and restroom lines
- Increased cashless only concession and merchandise stands; limited cash stands will still be available
- Several food and safety protocols for concession stands and employees
- Mandatory face coverings at all times while in the arena. Fans must wear face coverings to enter arena, while in transit throughout arena, and while seated.
Please click here to view the full 2020-21 USM men’s basketball schedule.
