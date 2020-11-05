Train carrying vehicles derailed in Moselle Wednesday morning

MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A cargo train derailed near Hood Street between U.S. Highway 11 and Moselle Road Wednesday morning.
According to Jones County Fire Council spokesperson Dana Bumgardner, many Jones County volunteer fire departments responded to the derailment on Sellers Road at both Frito-Lay plant near Ovett-Moselle Road around 5:20 a.m.
The Norfolk Southern cargo train was carrying vehicles, along with polyvinyl and acetone. Norfolk Southern sent crews to clean up the wreckage, which is expected to take two to three days.
“Norfolk Southern has brought in their cleanup contractors,” said Paul Sheffield, executive director of the Jones County Emergency Operations Center. “They have contracts in place with several different companies. First and foremost, they’re going to remove a couple of cars that are damaged and have some product out of them. Soon as those cars and that product is out of the way, they start repairing the track.”
Hazmat teams assessed the area and confirmed the train’s cargo isn’t a threat.
“The two substances were not hazardous to humans,” Bumgardner said. “As long as everybody else stays away and lets the cleanup crews do what they need to do, there’s no danger to anybody in the area.”
Moselle, Southwest, South Jones, Union, Ovett and Johnson volunteer fire departments responded to the scene, along with Jones County Emergency Management officials, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and Emserv Ambulance Service.
No one was injured in the derailment.
Residents are urged to use extreme caution as multiple agencies are on the scene and working to clear the area. Do not travel in or near the area.
