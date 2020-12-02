Tim’s Two Cents podcast with USM athletic director Jeremy McClain

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, WDAM’s Tim Doherty sits down with University of Southern Mississippi Athletic Director Jeremy McClain.
McClain became USM’s seventh athletic director on April 28, 2019 following a nearly four-year stint as athletic director at Troy University. Prior to Troy, McClain had spent three years as deputy director of athletics at USM.
A two-time Delta State University graduate and baseball All-American, McClain spent five years as athletic director at his alma mater before his first stint in Hattiesburg.
McClain talks about a football season twisted by the COVID-19 that has seen three coaches hold the head coaching reins, the search process for who will become the fourth head coach since September and coronavirus controls with winter sports headed indoors.
