SCRMC make visitation restrictions after record COVID-19 numbers

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Officials at South Central Regional Medical Center announced that patient visitation will be restricted for the safety of patients, staff and the community.
According to Becky Collins, SCRMC Community Relations Director and Director of the South Central Health Care Foundation, the announcement comes after the recent increase in COVID-19 numbers in Mississippi, as SCRMC’s healthcare team believes that making these changes to the visitation policy is the best thing to do.
All individuals entering the hospital will continue to be required to wear a mask and will be evaluated at the screening station located inside the front lobby of the medical center before being allowed to go inside the hospital.
Patient visitation within the hospital will continue to be limited to those 18-years of age or older, and consideration will be made for end-of-life and other special circumstances.
People who have been exposed to a patient with COVID-19, tested positive or exhibited symptoms of COVID-19, should not visit patients at the medical center.
Visitation hours will remain from 6 a.m. - 7:30 p.m., seven days a week, with the exception of the Intensive Care Unit, which will have its final visitation period at 6 p.m. each day.
Patients hospitalized on a medical/surgical floor who do not require isolation can have one guest throughout visitation hours and, the visitor expected to enter the patient room and remain there until they are ready to leave.
Two support people are allowed for patients in the Labor and Delivery Unit, but only one person will be allowed in the patient room at a time while the other support person waits in a nearby waiting room.
Only one visitor will be allowed per visitation period in the ICU, however, a different person may visit a patient during each of the four daily designated time periods: 6 a.m., 10 a.m., 2 p.m., and 6 p.m. A 20-minute time limit will be placed on visitations per time period.
Patients who require full-time assistance or care will be allowed to have one caretaker in the room with the patient as no visitor will be allowed for patients who are in isolation, unless determined by hospital admission.
Visitors who are allowed to be in the room with an isolated patient are required to wear an outer gown, gloves and face mask.
No visitors are allowed to enter the hospital after 7:30 p.m. unless they are with patients being seen in the emergency room.
Those who are visiting non-isolated patients will be asked to leave at 7:30 p.m. unless they plan to spend the night with the patient. Other visitors will not be allowed to enter or exit the building after 7:30 p.m.
Patients having surgical procedures and diagnostic tests are allowed one person to join them when entering the hospital. The guest must stay in the surgery/diagnostic waiting room throughout the patient procedure.
SCRMC’s Emergency Department Visitation Policy continues to be limited as the department has multiple restrictions in place to keep patients, visitors and staff safe.
People that enter the Emergency Department are required to wear a mask and must be evaluated at the screening station.
All patients who are treated in the Emergency Department will continue to be allowed to have one person with them during their stay, as no visitors under the age of 18 are allowed and special consideration will be made for special needs patients, critical patients or end-of-life circumstances if they are not COVID-19 positive.
