Record number of new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday in Mississippi

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,457 new COVID-19 cases in the state Wednesday, setting a record for the number of new cases reported in a single day.
In addition to the new cases, MSDH also reported 15 new deaths related to the coronavirus.
This brings the state totals to 156,868 cases and 3,851 deaths since the outbreak started in the spring.
Of the new deaths, three happened in the Pine Belt, with single deaths being reported in Covington, Marion and Wayne counties. Of the new cases, 250 were reported in the Pine Belt.
In the 10 Pine Belt counties, 17,248 COVID-19 cases and 423 deaths have been reported since the outbreak started:
- Covington: 1,300 cases, 40 deaths
- Forrest: 3,947 cases, 86 deaths
- Greene: 624 cases, 22 deaths
- Jasper: 870 cases, 23 deaths
- Jefferson Davis: 596 cases, 17 deaths
- Jones: 3,761 cases, 88 deaths
- Lamar: 3,019 cases, 50 deaths
- Marion: 1,214 cases, 47 deaths
- Perry: 687 cases, 26 deaths
- Wayne: 1,230 cases, 24 deaths
MSDH also is reporting more than 128,700 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
To date, nearly 1.3 million people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
