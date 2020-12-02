Prescribed burn scheduled in Perry Co. Wednesday

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The United States Department of Agriculture Forest Service and the De Soto Ranger District is planning a prescribed burn in Perry County Wednesday.
According to De Soto Ranger District Fire Management Officer Jay Boykin, the burn will be in the south region of the county, on the Forrest County line, and it will be a 12-acre burn within burn block 7201.
Along with the 12-acres being burned in Perry County, an additional 80 acres of DoD property will be burned in cooperation with Camp Shelby.
The burn is being done to advance site preparation for longleaf pine restoration and for hazardous fuel reduction.
The burn unit will be located along the South Tank Trail (Forest Service road 35000), and smoke will be noticeable along the South Tank Trail, Grapevine Road, Shattles Loop and in the Brooklyn area.
The Perry County burn is a part of two scheduled prescribed burns by the De Soto Ranger District, as the other burn will be in northeast Harrison County.
Crews and engines will be working in those locations today so citizens are asked to use caution in those areas.
