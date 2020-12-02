Player of the Week - Taylorsville’s talented tailback Jeffery Pittman

TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The offensive juggernaut that is Taylorsville High School has proven it doesn’t just beat you through the air.
The ground game, spearheaded by senior Jeffery Pittman, is just as potent.
Pittman racked up another 205 yards rushing and three touchdowns on Friday, adding to a season total of 1,250 yards and 20 touchdowns, as the Tartars captured their fourth straight South State championship.
“It’s so much easier when you know the guys in front of you are gonna handle everybody in front of you,” Pittman said. “All you have to do is just run.”
“One thing that’s made him – I don’t know if it made him the player he is because he’s a great player anyway, but I think some people overlooking him,” said Taylorsville head coach Mitch Evans. “Colleges and stuff – I think it pushed him a little more. And that’s a little driving force inside of him that pushes him even more.”
It’s a force that’s not only pushed Pittman, but every Tartar that’s been motivated to win their third state title in four years.
A decorated senior class covets one last crown.
“I love them boys,” Pittman said. “We just gotta go out with a bang. It’s been a long ride, just gotta finish it off.”
“In early August, nobody really knew if we were gonna get to play at all so for us to be able to make it to December and still have a chance to be playing is very exciting for us,” Evans said.
For coach Evans, preparing for Calhoun City is a bit of deja-vu – the former Taylorsville quarterback led his Tartars to their only back-to-back state crowns in 1994 and ’95 with wins over the Wildcats.
“When you talk about 2A North, their names always come up,” Evans said. “It doesn’t matter what year, that program up there’s been winning for a long time. They’re very athletic. They’re defensive, offensive line is really coached up well. I think the team that handles the adversity the best as far as not getting too high, not getting too low - kinda staying even keel. Execute what you’ve been doing all year and don’t turn the football over. I think the team that does that the best will win.”
