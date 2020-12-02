Pine Belt health expert explains differences in COVID-19 tests

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi set a state record for the most COVID-19 cases reported in a single day Wednesday with the Mississippi State Department of Health reporting 2,457 new cases.
But when it comes to testing for the deadly virus, how do you know which test you’re getting?
Dr. Rambod Rouhbakhsh with Hattiesburg Clinic and Forrest General Hospital says there are differences in each test.
“PCR nasal swab, which has now been determined to be the gold standard,” Rouhbakhsh said. “That’s the test that is most likely to detect any sort of possibility that you have SARS Coronavirus 2 within your nasal passages. However, over the course of this past eight to nine months, what we’ve learned is that test may actually be too sensitive to pick up people that are acutely infectious.”
Rouhbakhsh says a different test may be better for some cases.
“There are other tests out there which are called antigen tests, and those tend to be a bit more rapid,” Rouhbakhsh said. “And those aren’t as sensitive, meaning that if you had this illness, say 14 days ago, they’re less likely to pick that up. But they actually may be exactly what we need to pick up people that are acutely infectious.”
Rouhbakhsh says you should be sure and ask your doctor which test you are getting.
