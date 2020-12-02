Laurel police looking for tips in hit-and-run that killed 65-year-old

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel police are looking for a driver and vehicle involved in a hit and run that killed a pedestrian last week.
According to Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox, 65-year-old Jerry Dean Coleman was struck by a vehicle on Palmer Avenue around 6 p.m. the day before Thanksgiving.
Cox said Coleman died at the scene, and the vehicle left the area after the collision.
Police said the vehicle they’re looking for is a 1997 model or newer Honda Civic with damage to the front passenger side.
Anyone with information about this incident or a vehicle that matches this description is asked to call the Laurel Police Department at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-7867.
