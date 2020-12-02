Dobbs: ‘Assume anyone you come in contact with is a contagious coronavirus case’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State health officials are urging residents to cut out non-essential activities, as COVID-19 cases spiral out of control.
At a meeting today, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs and State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers discussed the record number of new COVID cases, saying they expect numbers to rise even higher as we go into the holiday season.
Today, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,457 new cases, the state’s highest daily total of new infections since the pandemic began.
Meanwhile, hospitalizations are increasing, while the number of intensive care beds is shrinking.
As of December 2, 13 major medical centers in the state had zero ICU beds, while another 20 hospitals had 10 percent or fewer of their total beds available, Dobbs said.
“For these reasons, we have issued public health guidance urging every Mississippi resident to avoid social gatherings that include people outside the nuclear family or household,” Dobbs said. “Assume eveyrone you come in contact with is a contagious coronavirus case.”
Dobbs said non-essential events include dinner parties, family gatherings, weddings, funerals, sporting events and in-person church services. He said residents should limit events to going to work, going to school, buying groceries and the like.
“Right now, we want to avoid funerals and get through this winter hump to the point where we have the vaccine and can get back to normal, and with as many people in Mississippi left to join us on the other side,” he said, showing his frustration. “For crying out loud, we’re almost to a vaccine.”
The first rounds of vaccines are expected to arrive in Mississippi this month.
However, health department officials say the first doses likely will be made available to healthcare workers and nursing homes, in line with federal recommendations.
While urging people to stay home, Dobbs said a statewide mask mandate and additional lockdowns would be ineffective.
“If we wore masks in public, it would not be remotely impactful,” Dobbs said. “It’s social gatherings where people are not wearing masks. It’s people at funerals hugging people. These sacred ceremonies are driving transmission.”
