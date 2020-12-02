Councilwoman faces agg. assault charge after McComb Walmart shooting

Councilwoman Pauline Monley (Source: McComb Police Dept.)
By Jacob Gallant | December 2, 2020 at 5:51 PM CST - Updated December 2 at 7:28 PM

McCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - Summit Town Councilwoman Pauline Monley faces additional charges after a shooting at Walmart in McComb.

Video shows Monley firing a shot at a woman in the parking lot.

Police believe the incident was related to a domestic argument.

Monley was initially charged with domestic violence, simple assault, and discharging a firearm. She appeared in court Wednesday and was additionally charged with aggravated assault.

A judge also set her bond for $100,000. She will face another court hearing on December 16.

